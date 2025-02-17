Keystone Financial Services Purchases 33 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Elevance Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 1,711.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ELV opened at $389.58 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on ELV

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.