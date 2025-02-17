Keystone Financial Services Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 12,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $80.32 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The company has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,859 shares of company stock valued at $41,161,496. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

