Keystone Financial Services Buys 256 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,951,000 after purchasing an additional 163,782 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,468,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219,826 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 707,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 474,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,244,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7,407.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after buying an additional 358,066 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman David W. Kemper sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $311,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,244.50. This trade represents a 15.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,054 shares of company stock worth $5,771,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

