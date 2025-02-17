KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.73 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -273.33%.

In related news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Citigroup lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

