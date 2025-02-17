Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,098,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $67,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab bought 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.