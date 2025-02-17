Kerusso Capital Management LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,712 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $213.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.34. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LNG. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

