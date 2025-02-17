KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in January

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,609.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSF remained flat at $77.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. 58 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

