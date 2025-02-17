JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 1,334 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 40,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 438,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 168,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.10. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

