JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $42.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.84. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

