JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REET. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $27.24.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

