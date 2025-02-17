JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 253,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $18,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.