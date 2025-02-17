JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $127.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day moving average of $125.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.12 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

