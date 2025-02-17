JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $41.92 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.