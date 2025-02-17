JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,475 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
BATS:PAVE opened at $41.92 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
