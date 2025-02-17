Jean-Sebastien Couillard Purchases 9,400 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Sebastien Couillard bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,278.72.
Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE RSI opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$701.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a one year low of C$5.12 and a one year high of C$6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.
Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.