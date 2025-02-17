Jean-Sebastien Couillard Purchases 9,400 Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Stock

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Sebastien Couillard bought 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,278.72.

Rogers Sugar Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE RSI opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of C$701.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a one year low of C$5.12 and a one year high of C$6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.73.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

