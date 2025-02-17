JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JE Cleantech Stock Performance

Shares of JCSE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 4,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

JE Cleantech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units, as well as equipment parts and components.

