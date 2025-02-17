JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JCR Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $4.70.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

