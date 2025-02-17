JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Short Interest Update

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
JCR Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCR Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.