JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,372,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,721.0 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance
Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
