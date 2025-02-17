JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,372,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 6,811,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 73,721.0 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Stock Performance

Shares of JAPAN POST BANK stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $10.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

