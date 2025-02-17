James Investment Research Inc. Invests $207,000 in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 51,465 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 25,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 11,908.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total transaction of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,804.48. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $182,906.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,858,089.06. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,289 shares of company stock worth $3,639,500 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $144.25 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $99.95 and a 1 year high of $144.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200 day moving average is $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.38.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

