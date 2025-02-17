James Investment Research Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.