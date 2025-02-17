James Investment Research Inc. Buys 174 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $265.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.43 and a 200 day moving average of $237.57. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.68 and a one year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

