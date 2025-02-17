James Investment Research Inc. Buys 1,582 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSMO opened at $68.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.13. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $480.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.