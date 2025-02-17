James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

