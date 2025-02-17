James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR) Insider Mark A. J. Cropper Buys 117,022 Shares

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 117,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £231,703.56 ($291,487.68).

James Cropper Stock Performance

Shares of CRPR stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 235.81. The firm has a market cap of £19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.52. James Cropper PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 440 ($5.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.56.

James Cropper (LON:CRPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Cropper had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. Analysts predict that James Cropper PLC will post 10.2657444 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Cropper

James Cropper is a global market leader in advanced materials and paper products. Led by the Cropper family for six generations, the business has an international workforce and an operational reach in over 50 countries.

Established in 1845, the Group manufactures paper, packaging and advanced materials incorporating pioneering non-wovens and electrochemical coatings.

James Cropper is a specialist provider of niche solutions tailored to a unique customer specification, ranging from substrates and components in hydrogen electrolysis and fuel cells to bespoke colours and textures in paper and moulded fibre packaging designed to replace single use plastics.

The Group operates across multiple markets from luxury retail to renewable energy.

