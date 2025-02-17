J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 211,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $202,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $183.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $158.90 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

