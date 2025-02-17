J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,791,491.63. This trade represents a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $451.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $454.13.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

