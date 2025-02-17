J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,552 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 991,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after acquiring an additional 491,445 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

JEPQ opened at $58.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $58.31.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.