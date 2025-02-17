J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLU stock opened at $193.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $384.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.64.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

