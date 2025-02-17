J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.