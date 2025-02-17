J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,445 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $116.04 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.19.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

