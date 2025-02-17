J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $164.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.66 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

