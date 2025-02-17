J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after acquiring an additional 744,407 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,202,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after acquiring an additional 674,168 shares during the last quarter.

IHI opened at $64.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

