J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 521 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.