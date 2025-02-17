Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0028504.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

