Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the bank on Friday, March 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.0028504.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a dividend payout ratio of 3.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ITUB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itaú Unibanco from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.80 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itaú Unibanco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
