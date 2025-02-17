Islamic Coin (ISLM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $55.45 Million

Islamic Coin (ISLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Islamic Coin has a total market capitalization of $55.45 million and $2.86 million worth of Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Islamic Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Islamic Coin has traded up 53% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95,925.63 or 0.99848768 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95,448.29 or 0.99351906 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Islamic Coin

Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,189,602,969 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,467,598 coins. The official message board for Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. The official website for Islamic Coin is islamiccoin.net. Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin.

Buying and Selling Islamic Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Islamic Coin (ISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,189,549,841.55699 with 1,614,428,047.8182144 in circulation. The last known price of Islamic Coin is 0.03378164 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $2,943,826.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Islamic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Islamic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

