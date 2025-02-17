iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Update

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Total Return Active ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Total Return Active ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 8.87% of iShares Total Return Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BRTR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,441. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Total Return Active ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%.

