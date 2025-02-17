iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $148,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 421,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,637,000 after purchasing an additional 255,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $106.63 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.