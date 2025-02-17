iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $223.07. 1,566,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

