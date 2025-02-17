iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2025

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,420,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 7,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,276,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after buying an additional 24,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $223.07. 1,566,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.25.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.