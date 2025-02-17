iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.