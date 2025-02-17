iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,350,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWF opened at $416.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $409.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.