iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter.

IGE stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $634.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

