iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 1,354,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,837. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $63.25.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
