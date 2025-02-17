iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 29.3% in January

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,870,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,098,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.05. 1,354,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,837. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 62,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

