iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

