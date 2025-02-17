iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Keystone Financial Services’ 7th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $12,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,651,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,885,000 after acquiring an additional 260,304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,307,000 after acquiring an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 946,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,628,000 after purchasing an additional 175,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 881,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,351,000 after purchasing an additional 205,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 8.9 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average is $102.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

