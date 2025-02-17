iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Cut by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

EFG opened at $104.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

