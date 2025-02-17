iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Position Decreased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $96,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 70,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $133.45 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $108.40 and a one year high of $134.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.