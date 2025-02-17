iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 563,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $54,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

