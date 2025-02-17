iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) is Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $26,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

IUSG stock opened at $146.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $109.63 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

