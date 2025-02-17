iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Amarillo National Bank’s Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.3% of Amarillo National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $612.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $613.93. The company has a market cap of $528.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

