iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterweight Ventures LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 45.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,969,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $65.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.