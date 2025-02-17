iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average is $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.91 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2735 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

