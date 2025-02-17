Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 509.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,406,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,736,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,405,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,433,000 after buying an additional 26,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,327,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,598,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 668,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 630,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 165,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.22 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

